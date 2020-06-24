This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Stacey Obrecht

Stacey Obrecht is a wife, mother of four, and CEO at Public Knowledge, LLC.

Stacey thrives on challenges! We are sure the word “no” is not in her vocabulary. She finds creative ways to solve problems, often by finding connections between seemingly unrelated things. An empathetic extrovert, she thrives on making lasting relationships with her clients and ensuring their projects are successful. Prior to becoming the Chief Executive Officer, Stacey served as Public Knowledge’s Professional Practice Officer, and she has played a key role in the firm’s growth over the last seven years. She has 20 years of project management experience and served as the Marketing Director at Public Knowledge for four years before becoming an Officer. She is also a licensed attorney, certified Child Welfare Law Specialist, and certified Project Management Professional. She currently serves as a national expert on child welfare and juvenile courts and has led key planning and procurement projects for the firm.

I realized that sharing the things that are real about life, that are hard, that aren’t pretty, that are messy, and don’t make us feel great about ourselves, is so important. It’s how we empathize and connect with people and help them through their messy times and thier dark moments. -Stacey Obrecht

Stacey’s son, Evan, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) at the age of five in November 2015. Stacey is passionate about reaching parents of newly diagnosed children, finding ways to support anyone connected to T1D, and giving back to the wonderful organizations and people that help move research forward and care for those with T1D each and every day.

What Type 1 brought me and brought our family was a very quick, forced focus on what’s most important and to really cherish the small things. -Stacey Obrecht

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of living in the Rocky Mountain Region and phenomenal women sharing their stories. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

*This episode was recorded prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.