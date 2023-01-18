Made In America, featuring guest soloist D.J. Sparr on Electric Guitar

On February 18 th at 7:30pm, CSO and Maestro William Intriligator bring you home with Made in America, featuring works by Barber, Still, Price, and Copland. Plus, D.J. Sparr will be featured on fantastic concerto for electric guitar and orchestra. Sponsored by Taco John’s and Black Hills Energy. Guest Artist Underwritten by Pete & Chloe Illoway, and Myra Monfort and Bill Runyan.

Tickets $10-$50; Livestream $25 per household.

Thank you to our Season Sponsors: Ken Garff Toyota and the Cheyenne Civic Center.