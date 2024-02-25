Main Street Might Face Tax Hikes Next Year

What’s happening: If Congress doesn’t act, more than 22 million privately held and family-owned businesses could see a major tax increase starting next year.

Fill me in: In 2017, Congress lowered corporate tax rates and created a 20% pass-through deduction for businesses operating as sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations. However, the deduction is scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

The breakdown: A pass-through tax means that business profits are taxed on the owner’s personal tax return instead of being taxed separately for the business. This includes businesses like sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations, where profits flow directly to owners and are taxed at individual rates.

Why it matters: Allowing the deduction to expire would amount to a tax increase on millions of businesses, leading to less hiring, lower wages for workers, and a more challenging path to success for millions of Americans. Wyoming won’t be exempt from the issues this would cause, with a large number of businesses in the state being pass-through.