Home » Business Government

Main Street Might Face Tax Hikes Next Year

Shortgo Posted On February 25, 2024
0
0


What’s happening: If Congress doesn’t act, more than 22 million privately held and family-owned businesses could see a major tax increase starting next year.

Fill me in: In 2017, Congress lowered corporate tax rates and created a 20% pass-through deduction for businesses operating as sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations. However, the deduction is scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

The breakdown: A pass-through tax means that business profits are taxed on the owner’s personal tax return instead of being taxed separately for the business. This includes businesses like sole proprietorships, partnerships, and S corporations, where profits flow directly to owners and are taxed at individual rates.

Why it matters: Allowing the deduction to expire would amount to a tax increase on millions of businesses, leading to less hiring, lower wages for workers, and a more challenging path to success for millions of Americans. Wyoming won’t be exempt from the issues this would cause, with a large number of businesses in the state being pass-through.




Trending Now
Immigration Crisis tops Voting Charts as America’s Biggest Concern
Sydney O'Brien February 29, 2024
Intellectual Property Rights are the Basis of Free Enterprise
Shortgo February 29, 2024
Read Next

You are reading
Main Street Might Face Tax Hikes Next Year
Share No Comment