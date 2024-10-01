March-Ins on Quantum Computing is the Newest of Threats to Free Enterprise

Experts agree that quantum computing holds the key to the next generation of breakthroughs across critical sectors like healthcare, green tech, supply chain optimization, and machine learning. With the potential to become a $1.3 trillion industry by 2035, it’s no surprise that the U.S. government is keen on exploring this realm. However, for quantum computing to reach its full potential, a collaborative partnership between the public and private sectors is essential. Unfortunately, until the Biden administration reverses its plan to “march in” under the Bayh-Dole Act and seize innovators’ ideas, the potential in quantum computing innovation could remain unrealized.

WY We Care: Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is a staunch advocate for free enterprise. These “march-in” talks, which have been on the radar of chambers across the country since early this year, are a threat to free enterprise. It is essential that we allow IP protections and freedoms to continue to thrive and grow as a nation.