Mark Stege Named Vice President of Wyoming Operations for Black Hills Energy

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) announced the appointment of Mark Stege as vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy in Wyoming.

In his new role, Stege is responsible for all aspects of managing natural gas and electric operations for Black Hills Energy in the state.

Black Hills Energy serves 172,800 customers in 56 Wyoming communities including Cheyenne, Casper, Cody, Rawlins, Gillette, Laramie and Lander.

“We believe Mark’s new role leverages his leadership experience, industry knowledge and customer focus to drive our mission of improving life with energy in the communities we serve and ensure we are ready to provide our Wyoming customers with the valued service they’ve come to expect from Black Hills Energy,” said Todd Jacobs, vice president of natural gas utilities, Black Hills Corp.

Stege began his career with Black Hills Energy in 1995, serving in numerous areas within the company

including internal auditing, accounting, and as director of customer service in Wyoming. For Stege, this is somewhat of a homecoming as he previously held the position of vice president of operations for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power from 2007-2015.

Stege, will be based in Cheyenne, after serving most recently, in South Dakota as vice president of customer service for Black Hills Energy.