This is Me Podcast Hosts Talk About Life During Quarantine

Real Talk: Life During Quarantine.

On this episode, hosts Brandi and Amie, discuss life during quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic. The ladies touch on a many subjects including the ways in which people are processing, the role of social media and community. As the world is navigating through the unknown; join the ladies for an hour of real talk.

“We thought we should do an episode on the coronavirus. We are in an unprecedented time.” -Amie Siemens. “That’s right. History is being made right now and we are part of it.” -Brandi Nash

Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, This is Me Podcast was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of life in the Rocky Mountain Region and stories by phenomenal women. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

LISTEN NOW THIS IS ME

Do you have a story to share? Email info@thisismepodcast.com