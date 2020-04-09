“Battle Plan Wyoming” a Strategy to Help Businesses Fight Coronavirus

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation, has unveiled a “battle plan” to help mitigate the economic effects of COVID-19 and strengthen businesses state-wide.

So far, Wyoming has confirmed 230 cases of the virus, with experts saying it is highly likely the state will continue to see a growing number of cases.

The Federation’s two-phase plan, Battle Plan Wyoming, “holds the line” and then “advances the line” for the Wyoming business community. This strategy will prepare local businesses for the negative economic effects of COVID-19 and then equip them with the tools and resources needed to advance forward.

Phase One includes keeping businesses well informed about the health considerations of COVID-19, facilitating disaster relief funds for business, developing Business Response Teams, engaging on state and federal levels to guide help for business, hosting weekly Economic Development Primary calls, and planning for the day Wyoming goes back to work.

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has already initiated many of these projects. Last week, in partnership with the City of Cheyenne and Forward Greater Cheyenne, the Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund was created to meet the urgent needs of our community. Funds collected will go through the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation account and back into the hands of individuals who need them most.

During Phase Two, the Federation will be evaluating and cataloging local economic health, advocating for tax and spending policies that encourage economic growth, advocating for policies and legislation that support economy quick-start businesses, advancing policies that redirect Wyoming Business Council spending, creating public relations campaigns that drive traffic to local business, and calling businesses to provide weekly updates.

The Chamber of Commerce website is consistently updated with many of these resources. Businesses can find past webinar recordings, federal and local COVID-19 updates, business loan information, the latest in legislation, and a local listing of restaurants and grocery stores with curb-side options.

President & CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Dale Steenbergen shared, “We are your Chamber of Commerce and we are here for you. The future is less than clear, but I guarantee, if we work together and stay positive, we will make it through this struggle. Shop local, remember your neighbors, and take care of one another out there.”

The Wyoming Business & Industry Federation is a broad-based business association empowering local community and economic advancement through advocacy strength. Chambers of Commerce across the state understand strength is amplified with collective action. Through the Business & Industry Federation, Battle Plan Wyoming will help create an environment for businesses and industry to thrive.

Federation members include Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Casper Chamber of Commerce, Cody Chamber of Commerce, Lander Chamber of Commerce, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.

