Market in the Middle

Both big businesses and small businesses have their respective resources, advocates, and representation. What about businesses that aren’t big enough to be classified as a true big business, or businesses that aren’t small enough to be a small business? Known as the middle market, these businesses account for one-third of total jobs and make up 40% of our GDP. These businesses have challenges unique to their size, just like large and small businesses, yet there is often a lack of support for them.

Does this sound like your business? RSM and the U.S. Chamber have partnered to publish a variety of reports that address common middle market challenges. Some issues, like workforce, supply chain, and digital transformation, are especially relevant in our Cheyenne business community.