Mayor Collins to Sign Bias Crime Ordinance at Historic Depot
Posted On March 16, 2022
00
Following its approval at the March 14th City Council Meeting, Mayor Patrick Collins will publicly sign the City of Cheyenne’s bias crime ordinance on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. in the Historic Cheyenne Depot lobby (121 W. 15th St).
The ordinance passed by an 8-1 vote on third reading at Monday’s City Council Meeting. The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability, or political affiliation.