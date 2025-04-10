Missile Milestone: Sentinel’s SATAF Activation at F.E. Warren

Big news out of F.E. Warren Air Force Base! Last week, community leaders, Air Force personnel, and top brass gathered to mark a major milestone in the future of national defense—the official activation of the Sentinel Site Activation Task Force (SATAF) Detachment 10.

Detachment 10 was formally activated to oversee the rapid progress of the Sentinel program—the Air Force’s next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile system.

Presiding over the ceremony was U.S. Air Force General Thomas A. Bussiere, Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, who made it clear: this moment is more than symbolic—it’s a launchpad.

“I’m here because I want the community, I want the state, I want the nation to know how important the 90th Missile Wing is at F.E. Warren in Wyoming,” said General Bussiere.

General Bussiere also introduced Mr. Stephen Kravitsky as the new Director of SATAF and Commander of Det. 10, bringing experienced leadership to guide this transformative effort.

Sentinel is one of the largest and most complex programs the Air Force has ever undertaken—and now, it’s moving full speed ahead.