The Social Security Shift That Could Leave Seniors Behind

Starting April 14, Americans will no longer be able to apply for Social Security retirement benefits or update direct deposit information over the phone. That’s a big change—especially since more than 40% of retirees rely on phone access to manage their benefits.

Instead, people will need to either go online or visit a Social Security office in person—an unrealistic option for many seniors, particularly those in rural areas or without internet access.

A new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reveals:

Nearly 6 million seniors live more than 46.6 miles roundtrip from an office.

Appointments still require a phone call, but phone lines are already overwhelmed.

Some services—like survivors’ benefits or benefits for children—must be done in person. No online option exists.

Social Security staff report they’re still waiting on clear guidance for implementing the changes. At the same time, aging technology and ongoing staffing shortages are making it harder to keep up. For many seniors—especially those without internet access, dependable transportation, or the ability to navigate a complicated system—this shift may feel less like an improvement and more like a barrier than a benefit.

WY it Matters: Wyoming will feel this hit especially hard. In our state,

65% of seniors live more than 46.6 miles roundtrip from a Social Security office.

68% of seniors live more than 23.2 miles roundtrip from a Social Security office.

With spotty internet access and long drives, this shift could leave thousands of Wyoming seniors without a workable way to access essential services.