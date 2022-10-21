More room at your Thanksgiving table? We want you!
With Thanksgiving on the horizon you have an opportunity to let our young Warren Air Force Base Airman know how much you support them by inviting some of them to join you for Thanksgiving dinner.
Many airmen will find themselves far from home and family for Thanksgiving this year. Some for the first time. The Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Adopt an Airman committee is working to find generous Cheyenne families who are willing to add places at their Thanksgiving table for these airmen. First term airmen are often more comfortable, and will be more inclined to accept an invitation if they can bring a wingman or two. So if you have a big table and big heart please email adoptanairmanwyo@gmail.com by Tuesday, November 8.
What an opportunity for you and, if you have them, your children to meet young men or women who are willing to make sacrifices for our country and for each of us while
they do their part to keep us safe. How wonderful to be able to hear their stories about how they came to service in the Air Force and give them an occasion to talk with you about their family and friends back home. This is also a chance for you to ease the anxiety of those who can’t be with their airman daughter or son on this holiday. Knowing their airman is not alone for this day will give some comfort to family far away.
Simply sharing a little bit of your own life stories with them can make them feel more a part of our Cheyenne community and give them some feeling of belonging here. A lot of them will jump at the opportunity to get out of their dorm room on base for some Thanksgiving camaraderie. You will be much better dinner company than their smart phone. Perhaps you will find this the beginning of a delightful relationship.
Please email your Thanksgiving invitation to: adoptanairmanwyo@gmail.com by November 8 th . Our Adopt an Airman committee will get back to you.
For questions, please contact adoptanairmanwyo@gmail.com
The committee is reaching out to airmen who would appreciate your invitation and will match you up and give you their contact information so you can officially invite them and give them your particulars, and when and where to come. Cheyenne is an Air Force town. This community has a long history of staunchly supporting airmen at Warren AFB in many ways. A Thanksgiving invitation is another extension of our Cheyenne hospitality for those in the military.