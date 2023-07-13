New EPA Standards Hurt Wyoming Energy Future

The U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute is sounding the alarm about some serious trouble on the horizon. Brace yourselves, because the new carbon pollution standards for coal and natural gas-fired power plants from the EPA are about to throw a wrench in the supply and demand for electricity. And, let me tell you, this is not going to be pretty.

Listen up, Wyoming! Our economy has been thriving on mineral extraction for decades, with coal power leading the charge and accounting for a mind-blowing 71% of our energy production. But now, the federal government is swooping in with restrictive rules that could spell disaster for our state. We’re talking about a permanent blow to our economy and large portions of Wyoming left in complete darkness. It’s time to stand up and fight!

Hold on tight, because the EPA’s recent rule is about to strangle our energy production. Sure, they claim it’s all about reducing carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, but let me tell you, their analysis is based on nothing but inaccurate claims. They’re playing fast and loose with the costs, benefits, and anticipated impacts of this rule. It’s time for the government and industry to get real and be transparent about the climate challenge we’re facing. This is a battle we can’t afford to lose, and we need all stakeholders to come together and collaborate in earnest.

Here’s the deal, folks:

Your Cheyenne Chamber is fighting tooth and nail for effective and long-lasting emissions policies.

We want policies that are grounded in transparent and realistic analysis of the potential regulatory impacts.

We’re not alone in this fight – we’re working hand in hand with partners across the nation to address the EPA’s shortcomings when it comes to their carbon emissions analysis.

This is a fight for our future, and we won’t back down.