New grants from Rocky Mountain Power concentrate on education and STEM learning

Research shows that learning happens best when social, emotional and cognitive growth are connected. High-quality, evidence-based programs are also critical to positive academic outcomes, better attendance and improved graduation rates. That’s why Rocky Mountain Power puts funding and resources behind schools and organizations that work toward these goals and open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $460,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations that provide education and STEM learning opportunities. From financial literacy classes and early educational intervention programs to last-minute childcare centers that can help parents attend a job interview or work an extra shift, the grants underwrite a wide variety of much needed and helpful resources in large and small communities.

“These organizations are doing the important work of supporting Wyoming families and communities,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president, Wyoming. “It is an honor to contribute to their work and know Rocky Mountain Power’s investments are building resiliency and boosting the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

The latest round of education grants aligns closely with the priorities Rocky Mountain Power places on enhancing access and availability of STEM programs, especially to underserved populations, and learning supports for youth and adults both inside and outside of the classroom. These education and STEM grants are one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

The following eight grants totaling $76,900 were given to local organizations supporting eastern Wyoming communities:

Ark Regional Services to support the Language Arts and Literacy Program that will provide an inclusive and diverse learning environment for 80 adults with developmental disabilities living in Albany County.

Junior Achievement—Rocky Mountain for support of JA financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness programs for grades K-12 throughout Wyoming.

Quantum Science Camp at Casper College to help cover expenses in a program that brings a physicist to work with local high school students.

Raising Readers in Wyoming for the purchase of new books that will be distributed for free to children throughout the state, including families experiencing low incomes, Native American children and children from racial and ethnic minority groups.

University of Wyoming Foundation for curriculum and programs that promote community engagement and to support today’s and foster tomorrow’s workforce.

Wee Folks Place for scholarships to provide more families with low incomes access to preschool education in Carbon County.

Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom to support Wyoming Stewardship Project professional development training for teachers so they can help students in grades 2-5 learn about Wyoming’s natural resources and economy.

Wyoming Women’s Business Center to provide education and counseling for Wyoming entrepreneurs, especially women who are economically or socially disadvantaged.

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 2 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.rockymountainpower.net/foundation.