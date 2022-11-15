Online permits available for Christmas tree cutting

Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northwest Colorado and southeastern Wyoming are easily accessible for online purchase and available through Recreation.gov. Details and regulations can be found on the Forests’ website and the sales site above.

Online permit sales are a 24/7 convenience provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for visitors as an alternative to in-person transactions at offices. If needed, office staff can help walk customers through the online purchase process.

To buy a Christmas tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. A $2.50 processing fee is applied to each online transaction.

Each permit costs $10 and allows for the cutting of one tree on National Forest System Lands, with a five permit per household limit. Trees must be for personal use, not for resale. Permits from online sales must be printed and displayed on the dash of the vehicle. Tags purchased in person must be clearly displayed around the stem of the tree before leaving the cutting area.

Some areas of the Forest are off limits to tree cutting or may be difficult to access. View regulations or contact the Ranger District in the area where you will be cutting your tree for site-specific information, including road status and area restrictions. Regulations include things like using boughs from the lower section of the tree you cut, not from other live trees.

The Forest Service would like to emphasize that cutting trees is prohibited in all Wilderness and developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.

Forest visitors are reminded to pay attention to weather forecasts, avoid areas with beetle-killed or fire-weakened trees on high wind days, be aware of their surroundings, and check maps to know their location. Weather conditions can change quickly, so be prepared. Dress for winter conditions and have your vehicle equipped adequately with a winter vehicle kit.

Christmas tree cutting has been a treasured tradition on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and a permitted forest use for many decades. Tree cutting regulations have been established to maintain a healthy forest environment and sustainable forest management program. Thousands of permits are sold annually.

Fourth graders that have a Every Kid Outdoors pass (EKO) are eligible to have the fee for one Christmas tree permit waived. Apply for the $10 savings by entering the EKO pass or voucher number with your purchase. If your fourth grader does not have a Every Kid Outdoors pass, they can obtain one via this link: Every Kid Outdoors website. A $2.50 processing fee will be applied when obtaining a Christmas tree permit online.

Contact your local Forest Service office for site-specific information and office hours. Christmas tree permits are not available for in-person purchase this year in Walden, Colo. at the Parks Ranger District office.

Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District, Saratoga, Wyo., (307) 326-5258

Douglas Ranger District, Douglas, Wyo., (307) 358-4690

Hahns Peak/Bears Ears Ranger District, Steamboat Springs, Colo., (970) 870-2299

Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District, Laramie, Wyo., (307) 745-2300

Parks Ranger District, Walden, Colo., (970) 723-2700

Yampa Ranger District, Yampa, Colo., (970) 638-4516

Story by US Forest Service

