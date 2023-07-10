PiP, PiP, Hooray! | It’s Time for a Celebration
There’s a reason we’re feeling so high at the Chamber – it’s the season for business appreciation! Help carry the load of our businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and community organizations by joining us at our Pardners n’ Prosperity luncheon.
Learn more at: cheyennechamber.org/pip
Hoof It to Pardners n’ Prosperity
Kick off good ole’ Cheyenne Frontier Days with the Chamber! Join us for our annual Pardners n’ Prosperity luncheon on July 21 at the Cheyenne Ice & Events Center. Starting at 11 a.m., the Ty Warner band will be performing country classics and we’ll be serving Brodelle’s Bar-B-Que.
The bottom line: This luncheon is a can’t miss event – and luckily there’s still time to sponsor and/or register! As the Bellamy Brothers say, Let Your Love Flow for Cheyenne!
WY We Care
Your Cheyenne Chamber represents you, your businesses, and your community by addressing the challenges facing our region. We work every day with nation-wide partners to hold our legislators accountable when representing the interests and needs of Cheyenne and Wyoming. Our Pardners n’ Prosperity luncheon is one of our biggest opportunities to connect with local, state, and federal dignitaries on behalf of our business community.
Learn more about our work at CheyenneChamber.org, or call 307-638-3388 to find out how you can support our mission and protect Wyoming’s future.