Preparations for Cheyenne Christmas Parade are All Abustle

The annual Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Nov 26. Float entries for the Cheyenne Christmas Parade are now open to the public and will close on Nov 18. Register your float for the Parade by visiting CheyenneChamber.org/parade .

Santa Needs Your Help!

Volunteer sign-up has begun too. We need your support to keep our holiday traditions going strong. This parade wouldn’t be possible without all of Santa’s Helpers! You can help the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce spread some holiday cheer this year by visiting CheyenneChamber.org/volunteer to volunteer today!

Want to support the parade?

Each year, the chamber sells Poinsettias to help fund the safety measures and security personnel that keep the parade running smoothly. Order poinsettias for your office, home, or as a gift. Volunteers will deliver all poinsettias by Tuesday, Nov 22. Order yours today at CheyenneChamber.org/Poinsettia .

Learn more about Chamber events and community activities by visiting CheyenneChamber.org .