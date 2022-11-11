Superintendent Crespo Congratulates Newly Elected Board Members

This fall and throughout the school year, the staff at Laramie County School District 1 continues to focus on student readiness, community engagement and healthy environment, which are the three strands of the district’s five-year, student-focused strategic plan. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Margaret Crespo recognizes those who provided feedback for this work and looks forward to its continuation.

“I would like to congratulate those who have been elected by our community to serve on our Board of Trustees,” Dr. Crespo said. “At the same time, I express gratitude to those who have served on the board and hope you continue to connect with our students.”

Since becoming superintendent nearly a year and a half ago, Crespo has met with thousands of staff and community members to provide updates and gather feedback. This work helped create the Elevate Laramie 1 strategic plan. This fall, she has scheduled meetings with every school and department in the district and continues to speak at numerous community events to provide updates about the district.

In alignment with the strategic plan, the district is working in the areas of English Language Arts and mathematics to provide curriculum that will set students up for success. In collaboration with the community, LCSD1 is implementing the Sources of Strength program to provide resources for students and adults to deal with harmful situations. Community members have also been invited to get involved and learn more about the district through the Navigating Laramie 1 program.

“I look forward to working with our incoming board to ensure every student has a bright future and access to a great education,” Crespo said. “In alignment with the strategic plan, we are scheduling a variety of learning opportunities for them so they can become familiar with the plan, which was based on community values, input and feedback.”