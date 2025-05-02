REAL ID enforcement begins May 7 for base access

Beginning May 7, 2025, all individuals requesting unescorted access to F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be required to present REAL ID-compliant identification, in accordance with federal regulations and Department of the Air Force guidance.

The update implements the REAL ID Act of 2005, which sets minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. These standards, now enforced across all Department of the Air Force installations, aim to enhance identity verification and installation security.

REAL ID enforcement applies to all visitors, contractors, and non-DoD credentialed personnel. DoD-issued Common Access Cards, dependent and retiree IDs, and other federally issued credentials will continue to be accepted for access.

Contractors who currently hold base access via tools like the Entry Authority List or DBIDS may continue to use those credentials if previously issued, but beginning May 7:

New DBIDS or EAL requests must be accompanied by REAL ID-compliant identification.

All new contract awards require REAL ID compliance.

Individuals without compliant ID must be escorted or denied access.

Installation commanders retain local discretion to manage short-term risks and determine whether legacy contract personnel may be granted limited access. However, long-term compliance is mandated, and base agencies are advised to coordinate risk assessments in conjunction with contracting offices and security forces.

REAL ID-compliant cards typically feature a star in the upper portion of the card. Individuals can verify their ID status or learn more about how to obtain compliant identification at www.dhs.gov/real-id.