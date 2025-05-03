Three States, One Power Grid: Joining Together to Protect Western Power

Governor Gordon has joined forces with the governors of Utah and Idaho to create a united energy strategy. In the face of uncertainty, this new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is a clear signal: the Mountain West is done playing defense. We’re leading.

According to the MOU, “The goal is to align energy-related efforts in order to strengthen energy resilience, foster innovation, attract investment, and advocate for shared priorities.” With shared geographic advantages and natural resource reserves, Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho are perfectly positioned to collaborate—and lead.

The MOU will concentrate on seven key areas: Policy Alignment, Coordination, Regulatory and Environmental Strategy, Federal Advocacy, Energy Resilience, Workforce Training and Development, and Affordability.

WY it Matters: Energy is a big deal in Wyoming. In 2023, there were 46,613 energy workers statewide. It holds an important role in our state’s economy, and Wyoming is a crucial player in our nation’s energy production. Your Wyoming Chamber is fully engaged. Through our Powering Progress initiative, we’re driving conversations, shaping pro-business energy policies, and ensuring Wyoming’s voice is heard on Capitol Hill and beyond. Whether it’s championing innovation in carbon capture, nuclear, or renewables, we are working every day to ensure energy remains an engine for opportunity across the state.