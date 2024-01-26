Home » News

Recent Sentencings in the U.S. Attorney’s Office

Drug Trafficking 

Alyssa Bury, age 31, of Spearfish, South Dakota, was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment for  possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson  imposed the sentence on Jan. 12. According to court documents, on Oct. 21, 2021, Cheyenne Police  Department officers were dispatched to a welfare check for a female suspected to be on 

narcotics. They found Bury hiding in the back of a black truck parked in an alleyway. The  defendant was unable to describe how she arrived at that location. Another officer was dispatched to  check out the defendant’s car. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered methamphetamine, a  digital scale, several unused plastic baggies, and other controlled substances. The crime as  investigated by the FBI, Cheyenne Police Department, and Wyoming Division of Criminal  Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold. 

Sex Offenses 

Louis Whiteplume, age 51, of Ethete, Wyoming, was sentenced to time served for failing to register  as a sex offender. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Jan.  16. The defendant was required by a court order to register with the Wind River Sex Offender  Registration & Notification Act office personnel as well as Wyoming Department of Criminal  Investigation. He failed to do so and was arrested on Jul. 21, 2023. The case was prosecuted by  Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist. 

Illegal Re-entry of a Previously Deported Alien 

Jorge Sanudo Zavala, age 43, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison  for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. The defendant will be  deported to Mexico upon his release. According to court documents, on Aug. 3, 2023, the defendant was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, in Johnson County, Wyoming, for speeding and not  having a drivers license. The defendant claimed to be a citizen of Mexico. U.S. Immigration and  Customs Enforcement verified that Sanuda Zavala had been previously deported and was in the  United States illegally. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.  Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal imposed the sentence on Jan. 24.




