Suspect Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance

Monday, January 29 at approximately 8:18 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance near the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road. Officers arrived to find that the incident occurred at a residence near the 3700 block of Gunsmoke Road.

According to statements, it is believed that a physical altercation occurred between a female victim and her partner, William Sweeney, 38, of Cheyenne, the night prior. Following the domestic, Sweeney avoided contact with officers and was known to carry firearms.

Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. The Cheyenne Police/Laramie County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called to assist. Responding officers formed a perimeter around the residence and Sweeney exited peacefully. He complied with all commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed into a secure perimeter, but the incident did not involve any threats to students or administration.

Sweeney was booked into the Laramie County Jail for strangulation of a household member and domestic batte