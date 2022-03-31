Seasonal Closure for East Park Pond Area Begins April 1

The City of Cheyenne will close the southern portion of the East Cheyenne Community Open Space that contains a large pond on Friday, April 1. The area will remain closed until Friday, July 15.

This area contains a large pond which provides valuable habitat for many species of wildlife and is especially important to many species of waterfowl. April 1 to July 15 is a critical time of year for these species as they are nesting and raising their young. Disturbances at this time can cause them to abandon their nests or cause stress to young birds that cannot fly.

The northern portion of the site will remain open to the public and users may park in the parking lot along E. Pershing Blvd. and enjoy the natural area. The area is open from sunrise to sunset. Pets must be kept on a leash and pet waste picked up and disposed of. Visitors are also asked to pick up all trash and make sure they and their pets do not harass the wildlife or nearby livestock.

East Cheyenne Community Open Space is a 105-plus acre site purchased in early 2020 with voter approved Sixth Penny funds.