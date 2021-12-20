Sen. Rand Paul endorses Harriet Hageman for U.S. Congress

Via Wyoming News

CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has endorsed Harriet Hageman in her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, where she is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.

