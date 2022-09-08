Sinks Canyon State Park to Host Women Who Hike Event

For the second time this year, the Wyoming State Parks Shoshone District is hosting a Women Who Hike event. This time at Sinks Canyon State Park on September 30 through October 2.

Registration is $55 and includes a weekend full of camping, caving, hiking, instruction in wilderness first aid and self-defense with a law enforcement ranger and a service project for the park.

Groceries are included in the registration cost with participants pitching in with the cooking chores.

Wyoming State Parks has tents, sleeping pads, sleeping bags, etc. that can be borrowed during the weekend.

Women Who Hike is a community of women, who enjoy the outdoors. This non-profit nationwide group does not require any sort of membership or fees. It is a 1% for the planet organization.

Registration is available via the Eventbrite website.

Participants can also register by searching Women Who Hike Wyoming Campout on google and find the Eventbrite registration that way.

For more information, please contact Angelina Stancampiano at Angelina.Stancampiano@wyo.gov or 307-677-2461.

Story by Wyoming State Parks