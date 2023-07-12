Solar Storm brings Northern Lights Farther South than Usual

Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing spectacle on Thursday as the vibrant and mesmerizing aurora borealis light show is about to electrify the skies over Cheyenne. An epic solar storm is predicted to hit the atmosphere, but how do you secure the best view?

Move away from city lights. Cities are filled with light pollution caused by streetlamps, buildings, and cars that drown out cosmic lights. Try to get outside of town to ensure your best viewing experience. Find a clear spot where you can see as close to the horizon as possible. Make sure tall buildings and trees are not blocking your view as you watch the northern lights. If possible, getting higher up on mountain tops can give you a great vantage point!