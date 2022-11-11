Spiker Garage Undergoes Repair Work

The Jack R. Spiker Parking Garage located in downtown Cheyenne, 307 W. 17th St., will undergo maintenance beginning Monday, November 14, 2022.

Twenty parking spaces on the first floor, east of the structure, will be blocked while the city repairs a drain line in the parking garage.

The public may continue to use the remaining parking spaces while the repair takes place. Completion of the project is tentatively scheduled for Friday, November 18, 2022.

The City of Cheyenne apologizes for any inconvenience.

Story by City of Cheyenne