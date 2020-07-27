Splash Pad Opens in Downtown Cheyenne

The City of Cheyenne unveiled its new Splash Pad in the Depot Plaza on Monday, July 27th after two years of fundraising efforts.

The Splash Pad will create an interactive, lively, and fun environment for people of all ages – increasing activity in the downtown area. Downtown businesses will also benefit from increased traffic to the downtown area.

The project was a true public and private partnership – $300k was raised in donations to fully fund the construction of a Splash Pad in downtown Cheyenne, six months ahead of schedule. Infrastructure setbacks had pushed the completion date further out than anticipated. Mayor Marian Orr mentioned that this project had unearthed some of the oldest infrastructure in downtown Cheyenne which meant upgrading old pipelines, meeting new regulations, and acquiring new permits to work on the site.

“Splash Pads are such a great community enhancement, especially for downtown areas. It was no small feat to tear up some of the most historic infrastructure in our community and to put in a Splash Pad,” said Mayor Orr.

Despite these hurdles, the project finally came to fruition. Elected officials, economic development agencies, and project donors were all in attendance to celebrate the collaborative effort .

“In the end, we had about 150 businesses and non-profit organizations that donated and we had several hundred individuals, even kids who brought their change to this project…everyone came together to make this project a reality and now we have a great new community amenity that we can all enjoy,” shared Darren Rudloff, former President & CEO of Visit Cheyenne.

The Splash Pad is now open for community members to enjoy Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Social distancing should be practiced in consideration of COVID-19.