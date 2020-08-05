This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Derede Darden

Derede Darden is a wife, mother, educator and is always learning new things.

She was left by her parents at an early age and navigated her way through life by overcoming many obstacles. Derede is a mother of two and has been married for 32 years. She is starting her 29th year in the field of education. Derede says that her story is God’s story and is one that inspires others to conquer the hurdles of life by clinging onto their faith.

MEET DEREDE

You never know if that someone sitting next to you, that person you walk past on the street, that person you meet; they might just have a victorious story. Love on them so they, too, can write a beautiful ending to their story. -Derede Darden

This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show was inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. The show is a fun and heart-warming combination of living in the Rocky Mountain Region and phenomenal women sharing their stories. The podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify. Do you have a story to share? Email info@thisismepodcast.com

