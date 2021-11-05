Statement from Mayor Collins Following Fatal Juvenile Car Incident

City of Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins has issued the following statement regarding a fatal car incident on Friday, November 5th involving a McCormick Junior High School student:

“There are simply no words for such a tragic accident that occurred today in our hometown. Judy and I send our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family of the 13-year-old who lost his life today. These condolences extend to the McCormick students and staff who knew this young man so well. We’re also thinking of our first responders who were on site to do their job and help any way they could. Life is precious. This is a reminder to cherish and love those around you. One thing I do know is Cheyenne will rally behind and support this young man’s family as well as the McCormick students and staff. Our community will step up and help in such a time of need. That’s why I love this community and its people.”

According to a Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) press release, the vehicle incident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning. The preliminary investigation showed the incident occurred when the 13-year-old male attempted to cross Western Hills Blvd. at the crosswalk. While crossing, he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation. The case remains under investigation by CPD.