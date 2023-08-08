Suspicious Fire Damages Jessup Elementary’s Playground

Last Friday, August 4, at 10:42 p.m., Cheyenne Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 6100 block of Evers Boulevard in response to a playground set ablaze at an elementary school. Crew members and one battalion chief arrived at 10:49 p.m. with three engines and one ladder. Unfortunately, the fire had already quickly spread across the entire playground and melted the rubber mulch.

Firefighters immediately took action to extinguish the fire utilizing water and foam lines. Likewise, Laramie County School District 1 stepped in and brought in heavy equipment to help with the overhaul and to complete the decimation. According to the incident report, the fire completely destroyed two pieces of play equipment, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown pending investigation. However, officials said an estimate for damages is $150,000.

If anyone has information regarding the start of the fire, please contact BC Mason or Sergeant Norris with the Cheyenne Police Department at (307) 637-6525.