Symphony Underground Featuring Ten Cent Stranger

December 20, 2022
0
0


January 20 at 8pm, the Cheyenne Symphony and Maestro William Intriligator hit the stage of the Lincoln with the members of Ten Cent Stranger for an exciting concert event you won’t want to miss! Presented by HF Sinclair.

Ten Cent Stranger – a band by summer, talented social club in the winter – draws inspiration from the sounds and stories of their windswept, high-plains home in Laramie, Wyoming. The storytelling foundation of each song is adorned with powerful three-part harmonies, expressive musicianship, and creative arrangements. This band brings a contagious joy to each performance, and their melodies will stay with you long after the show is over.

Tables for 4: $250; Individual tickets $35-$45. Purchase yours at https://www.thelincolncheyenne.com/




