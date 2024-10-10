The High Plains Team: A Pillar of the Cheyenne Community

Nestled in the heart of Cheyenne, the High Plains Team-Fairway Independent Mortgage stands as a beacon of trust and reliability in the mortgage industry. With a commitment to providing exceptional service and personalized mortgage solutions, this team has become a cornerstone for many residents looking to achieve their dream of homeownership.

The team is known for their unwavering commitment to customer service and community involvement, having recently hosted an American Warrior Initiative event. The event involved educating real estate agents on how to better assist our active duty and military veterans in addition to providing funding to supply a deserving veteran with a service dog. The team is also involved locally with Cheyenne Meals on Wheels, Wyoming Children’s Society, Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Regional, and the Realtor Family Fund.

The High Plains team is part of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a company that has been providing exceptional mortgage services since 1996. The team in Cheyenne is led by seasoned professionals Josh Eyres, Jaime Winchell, Brittany Moss, Josh Boyer, Lee Lowrey, Kevin Morse, and Taylor Eisenbarth. Their mission is to guide clients through the complex process of securing a mortgage, ensuring each step is as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Currently leading the mortgage market in Cheyenne, the team offers a customer-centric approach. Therefore, they prioritize clear communication, transparency, and personalized service. Josh Eyres, Branch Manager, stated,

“At the High Plains Team, our approach to customer service is rooted in genuine care and commitment. We understand that securing a mortgage is one of the most significant financial decisions our clients will make, and we strive to make the process as smooth and transparent as possible.”

In a constantly evolving industry, the High Plains Team stays ahead of the curve by embracing innovative products and solutions. They leverage the latest technology to streamline the mortgage process, making it more efficient and user-friendly. Whether applying online or in person, they ensure that clients have access to the tools they need to navigate their mortgage journey with ease.

The success of the High Plains Team is best reflected in the testimonials of their satisfied clients. Many clients have praised the team’s professionalism, responsiveness, and dedication. One client shared,

“The High Plains Team made the mortgage process much easier than I ever imagined. They were there every step of the way, answering all my questions and ensuring I understood everything. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

The team stands out as a trusted partner in a world where the mortgage process can often feel overwhelming. Their blend of expertise, personal service, and community involvement makes them a standout choice for anyone looking to confidently navigate the mortgage landscape.

The team is located at 2220 Dell Range Blvd., Suites 100 & 105, and can be reached at 307.288.6980.