The Polls are in – and the People want Free Enterprise

Your Cheyenne Chamber is in full support of free enterprise, and according to recent polling conducted by the U.S. Chamber, so are American voters. Many Americans are concerned about taxpayers being hurt as a result of state governments micromanaging private businesses. This preference isn’t limited to just one political party; 80 percent of Republicans, 75 percent of Independents, and 60 percent of Democrats would strongly prefer a candidate that is free market-based. A whopping 54 percent of respondents stated that government micromanagement was more of a concern than private businesses making their own decisions, even if those decisions didn’t align with their own personal beliefs.

