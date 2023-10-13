The Restaurant Industry is Cooking up a New Batch of Workers

Since COVID struck, the restaurant industry has been hurting for workers. Only very recently did the number of food service workers rise up to the same levels seen before the pandemic, in February 2020. While this is a good sign compared to recent numbers, it isn’t even close to where it could be. Had we stayed on the same track we were on before COVID, we would have around one million more food industry workers.

Go deeper: Learn more about the return of the restaurant industry.