There’s no Shortage of Sunshine in Sight for Cheyenne

The heat has been tough to beat for the past week, and not just for Cheyenne. The entire U.S. is being swept with a massive heat wave this month, and signs are pointing to an even hotter July. All but two states, Washington and Oregon, have had above average temperatures, and two pockets in particular are seeing especially hot weather. The states in and around the Great Basin make up one of these pockets, and southeast Wyoming is right in the center.

Go deeper: Yesterday we saw temperatures reach up to a whopping 92 in Cheyenne, and we can expect the same for today. On top of the heat, you can expect to see high wind speeds and low humidity, which have all added up to create conditions for a Red Flag Warning. This means that today, it’s much more likely for fires to start and easier for them to spread, so it’s asked that outdoor burning be avoided. Stay cool and remember the words of Smokey the Bear this summer, Cheyenne!