This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Deb Carpenter-Nolting

Deb Carpenter-Nolting expresses herself in a number of ways as an author, poet, storyteller, songwriter, performance artist, and teacher.

Deb has performed at a variety of venues, including libraries, museums, festivals, schools, poetry gatherings, brandings, cancer walks, conferences, banquets, and private events. She also conducts workshops for all ages. Deb has written several books including: Nature’s Beauty Kit: Cosmetic Recipes You Can Make at Home, Grizzly Attack in Colorado: The Ed Wiseman Story and The Heart’s Compass: A Journey of Faith co-written with Lyn DeNaeyer. Her cd, Windblown, is a collection of love songs. Deb has taught all grades, from one-room to high schools to a tribal college and a state college. She is currently a faculty member at Western Nebraska Community College. Deb is, most importantly, a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, a wife, and a breast cancer survivor.

“I think a phenomenal woman has to believe in herself and she has to hold those beliefs true and strong and not be swayed by what other people might feel or pressure her into.” -Deb Carpenter-Nolting

Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens. Inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories instead of hiding them is the foundation of their mission. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. Each episode is a fun and heart-warming combination of life in the Rocky Mountain Region and features a story by a phenomenal woman. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

Song copyright: “Won’t You Walk the Pink Mile With Me?” Copyright 2007 Deb Carpenter-Nolting and Tim Nolting