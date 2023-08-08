Three Men Involved in Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Ring

Cole Douglas Herrick, age 40, of Casper,Wyoming, and Colorado residents Scott Alan Buchanan, age 44, and Chad Alexander Buchanan, age 48, were recently sentenced for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring that was responsible for bringing large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the Casper area. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the following sentences:

Cole Herrick pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment with five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to make community restitution in the amount of $500 and pay a $100 special assessment.

Scott Buchanan pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 204 months’ imprisonment with five years of supervised release. The judge also ordered him to make community restitution in the amount of $500 and pay a $300 special assessment.

Chad Buchanan pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 144 months’ imprisonment with five years of supervised release. His sentence also included $500 for community restitution and a $200 special assessment.

According to court documents, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) began investigating Cole Herrick in August of 2022 when Casper Police Department officers found Herrick in a motel room with a significant quantity of methamphetamine. Herrick admitted distributing methamphetamine in Casper. DCI agents learned that Herrick frequently traveled to Denver, Colorado, to pick up methamphetamine and fentanyl from Chad Buchanan. Around September of 2022, Chad Buchanan was arrested for a probation violation. Herrick then started picking up methamphetamine and fentanyl from Chad’s brother Scott Buchanan. In December of 2022, agents stopped Scott Buchanan outside Casper and found 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, numerous fentanyl pills, and a firearm. The defendants were indicted by the grand jury in January 2023 and pled guilty in April and May. In total, the defendants were

responsible for distributing more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of fentanyl.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Casper Police Department.