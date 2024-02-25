Home » Government

Time’s Up: Government Funding Consensus or Government Shutdown

Shortgo Posted On February 25, 2024
0
0


After the many, many threats of a government shutdown stemming from Congress’s inability to come to a consensus on government funding, the newest should not come as a surprise. While the use of short-term funding bills to push back the deadline of passing a long-term funding bill is preferable to allowing a government shutdown to occur, eventually Congress will need to make a decision. This time, the looming threat of a shutdown comes on March 1st, one week away.

Your Cheyenne Chamber is still vehemently opposed to a government shutdown, as the consequences for our businesses and troops would be massive. We encourage Congress to come to a long-term funding decision to avoid a shutdown and to end the prolonging of this issue any further.




Trending Now
Immigration Crisis tops Voting Charts as America’s Biggest Concern
Sydney O'Brien February 29, 2024
Intellectual Property Rights are the Basis of Free Enterprise
Shortgo February 29, 2024
Read Next

You are reading
Time’s Up: Government Funding Consensus or Government Shutdown
Share No Comment