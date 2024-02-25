Time’s Up: Government Funding Consensus or Government Shutdown

After the many, many threats of a government shutdown stemming from Congress’s inability to come to a consensus on government funding, the newest should not come as a surprise. While the use of short-term funding bills to push back the deadline of passing a long-term funding bill is preferable to allowing a government shutdown to occur, eventually Congress will need to make a decision. This time, the looming threat of a shutdown comes on March 1st, one week away.

Your Cheyenne Chamber is still vehemently opposed to a government shutdown, as the consequences for our businesses and troops would be massive. We encourage Congress to come to a long-term funding decision to avoid a shutdown and to end the prolonging of this issue any further.