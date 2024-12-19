Travel Through an 80 Year History of Halladay Motors

“My Father’s Legacy: the 80-year History of Halladay Motors and the Four Owners Who Built It” recently went live on Amazon Books.

The author will have a book launch/signing at the GM Dealership at 2100 Westland Road in Cheyenne on Saturday, December 21, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. We invite you to join us to meet the author. Share a story or two from your history of Halladay Motors, and share in the legacy of 80 years in Cheyenne.

In this captivating biography, Carl Halladay Jr. draws from an extensive collection of photographs, personal anecdotes, and over 20 hours of personal audio recordings by his father. It recalls how Carl Halladay Sr. literally grew up in the automobile industry. He was born on a small farm in Ohio in 1903 with an interest in all things mechanical. After a brief tour in the Army and working his way through college, he became one of the first test drivers at the brand-new General Motors Proving Ground. Before WWII ended, he opened his GM dealership in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1944.

The story continues with the growth of Halladay Motors through the other three owners, Carl Halladay Jr., Tim Joannides, and Jim Casey. The reader will also get a brief glimpse into both the wholesale and retail working of the automobile business.

“There’s something for everyone. I hope you will enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing ‘My Father’s Legacy’” Carl R. Halladay Jr.

For more information, contact Angi Lund – Marketing Manager, alund@halladaymotors.com, 307-634-1511