University of Wyoming College of Business Announces Online Degree & Certificate Options

The University of Wyoming College of Business is now offering a number of graduate level online degree and certificate options.

All of the following programs are flexible and tailored for the working professional. Interested individuals can apply and start as early as January.

Online MBA

Online MBA w/Energy Concentration

Online MS in Finance

Online MS in Accounting

Online Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Certificate

Online Energy Business Certificate (fall start only)

The College of Business Graduate Programs team will be hosting two informational sessions on Oct. 7th. The first session will be at 12pm and the second at 6pm. Please RSVP to cobgradprograms@uwyo.edu noting which session you would like to attend and a Zoom invite will be provided. Please feel free to share this information/email with anybody else you think may be interested in learning more.

If these times do not work for you, please feel free to reach out to Justine Tydings at cobgradprograms@uwyo.edu or you can schedule a one-on-one meeting with her below.

SCHEDULE A MEETING