Unlock E-books with Libby and a Library Card

Summer is a great time for reading, and the Wyoming State Library makes it easy for Wyoming residents to choose from thousands of great titles. Libby opens up a vast collection of more than 95,000 e-books, audiobooks, comics and magazines to check out and download for free to any computer or mobile device with a Wyoming library card and PIN. It’s one of the many resources available through GoWYLD.

“It’s incredible the resources Wyoming residents can unlock with their library cards,” said Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian. “Libby lets them browse thousands of new and best-selling titles for all ages, and borrow them from anywhere, any time.”

Readers of all ages can select from virtually every genre, ranging from mystery and romance to cookbooks and travel guides, tech and business guides, young adult and children’s titles and more. The library also offers Kids, Teens and Magazines e-Reading Rooms — dedicated digital spaces with all searches filtered to fit the selected theme, format or age level.

All these great reads from Libby are accessible through the GoWYLD.com website. For assistance, or to obtain a library card, contact a Wyoming public library in your county.

Libby is made possible in part through federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Story by State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information