VOTER REGISTRATION POP-UP EVENT PREPARES VOTERS FOR THE 2024 ELECTIONS

The Laramie County Clerk’s office is holding its first-ever voter registration pop-up event on Sun., Mar. 24, at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. The event takes place in the Cottonwood Room, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Staff from the Clerk’s office will be on hand to register new voters, update registrations for those who have moved, those who want to update their party affiliation, request absentee ballots, or have questions about the coming elections. The requirements for registration are: U.S. citizen, resident of Laramie County, age 18 by the day of the election, not adjudicated mentally incompetent, and Wyoming voting rights restored if convicted of a felony. Bring your Wyoming driver’s license or other government-issued identification. For the list of accepted documents for registration, visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/State/RegisteringToVote.aspx .

“We know it can be difficult for people to come to our office and Wyoming does not have online registration, so we are pleased to make this nonpartisan opportunity available. We want Laramie County citizens to be prepared to cast their ballot for the August Primary and November General elections and registration is the first step to participation,” said County Clerk Debra Lee.

For more information about voter registration or elections in Laramie County, call the Clerk’s election office at (307) 633-4242 or visit elections.laramiecountyclerk.com .