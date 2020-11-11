Wal-Mart Awards $1,000 to the Military Affairs Committee’s Adopt-an-Airman Program

Tuesday, November 10th, Wal-Mart Store 1315 (2032 Dell Range Blvd.) shared $3,000 in grant funding with three local organizations, including the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee.

The Walmart Community Grant Program awards grants ranging from $250 to $5,000 through each of their facilities (Walmart Stores, Sam’s Clubs, and Logistics Facilities). Eligible nonprofit organizations must operate on the local level (or be an affiliate/chapter of a larger organization that operates locally) and directly benefit the service area of the facility from which they are requesting funding. This program is part of a long history of Walmart’s commitment to giving back to communities where they operate.

The Military Affairs Committee (MAC) was recognized for their mission of troop support though the Adopt-an-Airman Program. In 2019, MAC established the Adopt-an-Airman Program with the purpose of strengthening Airmen resiliency through community relationships; the program fosters a “home-away-from-home” social atmosphere to build relationships supporting Airmen beyond their formal military working environment. This generous donation will allow MAC to continue building meaningful, supportive relationships between Airmen and the members of the Cheyenne community.

Community Grants were offered to the following organizations: