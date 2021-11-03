Walmart to host 4th Annual Shop with a Hero event December 11

Walmart Store 1315 on Dell Range Blvd. is hosting its 4th Annual Shop with a Hero event on Saturday, December 11, from 9 to 10 AM. Shop with a Hero provides local foster children the opportunity to create a holiday celebration for themselves and their families. Fifty foster children will receive a $100 gift card to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and their families. Local volunteer heroes from the military, fire departments, and first responders come in uniform to assist these children in selecting gifts and the purchase process.

“This experience provides these children a positive interaction with an adult in authority that they may not receive in their daily lives, reinforcing positive interactions and experiences with adults,” Amanda McAlaster.

If you are a local hero and would like to volunteer, please email Amanda.mcalaster@walmart.com to register before Friday, December 3.

Funds for the Shop with a Hero event are provided to the Department of Family Services through the community grant process from Walmart, which is then put on gift cards for the children to spend.