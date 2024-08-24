We Didn’t Start the Fires – but we can track them!

Wildfire season is heating up this year, and many parts of our state are catching fire. While we might not be seeing the same level of intensity as our neighbors in Idaho and Montana, we’re still seeing a number of fires popping up around the state. Even many parts of the state that are fire free as of right now are seeing high levels of smoke blow in, affecting air quality. Want to track these blazes as they progress and pop up in real time? Check out this interactive WSFD Fire Map to stay safe and in the know.

