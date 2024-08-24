Your Chamber Celebrates another win for American Business with U.S. Chamber’s Victory over FTC

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce scored a major legal victory for American businesses, workers, and the economy after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas set aside the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) ban on employment noncompete agreements. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement:

“This decision is a significant win in the Chamber’s fight against government micromanagement of business decisions. A sweeping prohibition of noncompete agreements by the FTC was an unlawful extension of power that would have put American workers, businesses, and our economy at a competitive disadvantage. We remain committed to holding the FTC — and all agencies — accountable to the rule of law, ensuring American workers and businesses can thrive.”

This is the seventh major legal victory the U.S. Chamber has secured in its fight against the Administration’s regulatory agenda:

In May 2024, the U.S. Chamber won a preliminary injunction against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s credit card late fees rule.

In March 2024, the U.S. Chamber won its challenge against the National Labor Relations Board’s joint employer rule.

In March 2024, the U.S. Chamber won its challenge against the prudential bank regulators’ Community Reinvestment Act Rule.

In December 2023, the U.S. Chamber won its challenge over the Securities and Exchange Commission’s stock buyback rule.

In September 2023, the U.S. Chamber won its challenge against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices section of its exam manual.

In May 2023, the U.S. Chamber won a stay against the Environmental Protection Agency’s Waters of the United States Rule.

WY We Care: Wins over federal agencies overstepping their roles in business decisions have a trickle down affect that makes a real difference for our Wyoming businesses. Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce will continue to fight alongside the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on these issues that hurt our business community.