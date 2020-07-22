Wings Over Warren Airshow Continues 67 Years of Tradition

FE Warren Air Force Base hosted their 67th airshow during Wings Over Warren on “Cheyenne Day,” Wednesday, 22nd.

A variety of aerial demonstrations and appearances by military aircraft represented a wide range of Air Force capabilities. For the first time, Cheyenne also saw the Air Force’s newest jets – F-22 and F-35 – during the show.

The event was free and open to the public. Viewing was drive-in movie style with the audience staying in or directly around their vehicle to comply with social distancing guidelines. Announcements and show narration was done over the radio – KFBC FM 95.7 and AM 1240 provided a simulcast.

The annual airshow is always a significant occasion for the Cheyenne community. The official demonstration team of the Air Force, the Thunderbirds, performed for the first time in 1953 in Cheyenne during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Since then, the Thunderbirds have only been unable to perform three times. In 2017, the performance was canceled due to inclement weather, budget cuts grounded the Thunderbirds in 2013, and this year the ground crew was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s airshow is not only an opportunity to highlight United States Air Force air power and the capabilities of all our military services, but to say ‘thank you’ to our neighbors in Cheyenne and throughout Wyoming,” said Col Peter Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander. “The community has always provided incredible support for F.E. Warren’s mission and our Airmen.”

Residents look forward to welcoming the Thunderbirds back to Cheyenne during the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021.