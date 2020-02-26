Wyoming Celebrates National FFA Week

The Wyoming FFA Association will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 22-29, 2020. FFA Week embraces more than 92 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future.

More than 700,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Wyoming FFA kicked off their National FFA Week early, participating in a meeting with other Career and Technical Student Organizations, Governor Gordon, the Wyoming Department of Education and other industry supporters.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education.

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, the Wyoming FFA Association also hosted it’s state Agriscience Fair competition. Members from across the state met in Laramie, at the Albany County Fairgrounds to compete. Awards will be announced at the 2020 Wyoming FFA Convention, held in April. Wyoming’s Agriscience Fair event is sponsored by Devon Energy.

Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agriculture and hands-on learning, they are preparing for more than 250 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industries.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 8+ million alumni members throughout the U.S. Wyoming FFA has more than 3,300 members in 55 local chapters.