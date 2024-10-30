Wyoming Class of 2024 Knows How to ACT!

The results are in, and Wyoming’s graduating class of 2024 is ACTing right! Megan Degenfelder, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, released the results last week from the most recent ACT testing session for the class of 2024. These scores showed that once again, Wyoming is topping the charts.

By the numbers: With an average composite score of 19.1, Wyoming students scored the highest among states in which all students must take the ACT. The Wyoming Department of Education also reported that more students are hitting all four of the ACT College and Career Readiness benchmarks, noting a 0.2 percent increase over 2023. Almost half (47%) of graduates chose to retake the test multiple times, increasing their score by an average of 0.9 points.

WY We Care: Your Wyoming Chamber is proud of our students and educators’ hard work across the state. Having a successful and effective educational system is key to ensuring the Wyoming workforce is competitive and prepared for the future, and it is reassuring to see numbers like these.